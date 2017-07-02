Tulsa Man Dies In Mayes County Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 40-year-old Tulsa man died Saturday afternoon in a crash in Mayes County after the driver of another vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and collided with his vehicle.

The crash happened a little before 4 p.m. on July 1 on Scenic 412 near Skyline Drive, about four miles west of Locust Grove, troopers said.

The victim, Roberto Rangal, was pinned for an unknown amount of time. He was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

According to the trooper's report, Rangal was driving west on 412 in his 2008 Chevy Impala, when he was hit by a 2001 Ford Escape driven by Jacob Keahey, 18, of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Keahey was driving east on 412 when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck Rangal's vehicle.

Keahey was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital where he was treated and released. Two of Keahey's passengers, Caleb Hoenshell, 21, and Colton Miller, 19, refused treatment at the scene. A third passenger, Mayola Mercer, 20, was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital where she was admitted with trunk internal injuries. Troopers said she's stable.

Seatbelts were in use by all in both vehicles.