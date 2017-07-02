Tulsa Man Dies In Mayes County Collision - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Man Dies In Mayes County Collision

Posted: Updated:
By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Connect
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 40-year-old Tulsa man died Saturday afternoon in a crash in Mayes County after the driver of another vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and collided with his vehicle. 

The crash happened a little before 4 p.m. on July 1 on Scenic 412 near Skyline Drive, about four miles west of Locust Grove, troopers said. 

The victim, Roberto Rangal, was pinned for an unknown amount of time. He was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

According to the trooper's report, Rangal was driving west on 412 in his 2008 Chevy Impala, when he was hit by a 2001 Ford Escape driven by Jacob Keahey, 18, of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Keahey was driving east on 412 when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck Rangal's vehicle.

Keahey was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital where he was treated and released. Two of Keahey's passengers, Caleb Hoenshell, 21, and Colton Miller, 19, refused treatment at the scene. A third passenger, Mayola Mercer, 20, was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital where she was admitted with trunk internal injuries. Troopers said she's stable. 

Seatbelts were in use by all in both vehicles. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.