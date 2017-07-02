Body Found Inside Burned Wagoner County Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Body Found Inside Burned Wagoner County Home

Posted: Updated:
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a scene after a body was found inside a home that burned in the Lakecrest area of Wagoner County Sunday morning.  

Deputies and firefighters responded to the Lakecrest area Sunday morning to a structure fire call after a caller reported a mobile home fire and said the person who lived there was possibly inside, said Wagoner County Deputy Nick Mahoney in a news release. 

After the fire was extinguished, one body was located inside the home, Mahoney said. 

The Oklahoma Fire Marshal's Office and the Oklahoma medical examiner's office are en route to the scene.

WCSO has also requested the assistance of the OSBI to investigate the scene, Mahoney said.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we receive more information. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.