Body Found Inside Burned Wagoner County Home

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a scene after a body was found inside a home that burned in the Lakecrest area of Wagoner County Sunday morning.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the Lakecrest area Sunday morning to a structure fire call after a caller reported a mobile home fire and said the person who lived there was possibly inside, said Wagoner County Deputy Nick Mahoney in a news release.

After the fire was extinguished, one body was located inside the home, Mahoney said.

The Oklahoma Fire Marshal's Office and the Oklahoma medical examiner's office are en route to the scene.

WCSO has also requested the assistance of the OSBI to investigate the scene, Mahoney said.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we receive more information.