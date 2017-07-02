2 Men Wanted By Tulsa Police For Questioning In Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2 Men Wanted By Tulsa Police For Questioning In Murder

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department is looking for two men connected to a June 29, 2017, homicide at the Addison Apartments at 10104 E. Admiral.

An 18-year-old man, Keely Birch, was shot and killed shortly after 9:30 p.m. following an altercation in the apartment complex parking lot, police said. 

Prior to the shooting, two groups of men in two different vehicles got into an argument in the parking lot but both left the area. A short time later, both vehicles returned to the complex and they argued again, but this time, when Birch was getting out of the passenger side of the car he was riding in, the suspects began shooting at the car, police said.

Two suspects ran away from the apartment complex and are now wanted by Tulsa police for questioning. 

Detectives have identified the shooter as Eric Lopez, 21, who also uses the names Eddie Lopez and Eric Josue Lopezmadera. Lopez is of Puerto Rican descent, is 5'6 and about 150 lbs., police said. Another man, Jose Manuel, is wanted as a witness to the murder and he's described as a Puerto Rican man in his 30s, is 6'0 tall and about 300 lbs. 

Lopez is also wanted for outstanding warrants, police said. 

TPD said they believe Manuel is the owner of the handgun used by Lopez. Police said they believe Lopez and Manuel have the gun used to kill Birch, and they expect to arrest him on a murder complaint.

Anyone with information on the location of Lopez or Manuel is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 or the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477. Tips may also be emailed to homicide@cityoftulsa.org. 

