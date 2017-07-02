Police: Owasso Shoplifters Chased To Tulsa

Owasso, Tulsa and OHP law enforcement agencies were involved in a Sunday afternoon pursuit.

A chase that started in Owasso came to an end Sunday afternoon near Apache and North Yale Avenue in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police and Oklahoma Highway patrol troopers joined in the chase which ended in the 4100 block of East Woodrow Place, a neighborhood street.

Owasso Police said the chase started around 3 p.m. after a petit larceny at Academy Sports. An adult male, female and juvenile male were taken into custody.