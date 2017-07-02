Jet Ski Driver Hits Swimmer At Keystone Lake

The information in this story was taken from an OHP report.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a jet ski hit a swimmer on Keystone Lake Sunday evening. Troopers said the WaveRunner driver had been drinking alcohol.

Daniel Johnson of Garber was driving a 2000 Yamaha PWC near Motorcycle Island in Pawnee County around 5:40 p.m., a collision report states. As he neared shore, he hit Darrell Lawson, a 61-year-old Mannford man who was waking in about 4 feet of water.

Lawson was treated and released with external injuries. Johnson, 31, was not injured.