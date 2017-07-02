Jet Ski Driver Hits Swimmer At Keystone Lake

The Tulsa Police Department has located two men connected to a June 29, 2017, homicide at the Addison Apartments at 10104 E. Admiral. They arrested Eric Lopez for the murder.More >>
The Tulsa Police Department has located two men connected to a June 29, 2017, homicide at the Addison Apartments at 10104 E. Admiral. They arrested Eric Lopez for the murder.More >>
Strong to locally severe thunderstorms are pushing eastward through Green Country Sunday evening. Scattered power outages have been reported in several towns.More >>
Strong to locally severe thunderstorms are pushing eastward through Green Country Sunday evening. Scattered power outages have been reported in several towns.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!