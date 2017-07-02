Severe Thunderstorms Race Through Green Country

Strong to locally severe thunderstorms are pushing eastward through Green Country Sunday evening. These storms are capable of damaging winds, lightning and some hail.

The greatest concern will be the torrential downpours that could quickly lead to flash flooding on area roads. When you hear thunder, move indoors.

Scattered power outages have been reported in several towns. PSO said 1,152 customers are without power in the Tulsa area. Indian Electric Cooperative reports 107 customers - mostly in Pawnee.

OG&E reports 67 customers without power in Bristow. They estimate power will be restored by 8:40 p.m.

These storms will linger in southeast and far eastern Oklahoma well into the evening, but expect to see some clearing by the evening from Tulsa westward.