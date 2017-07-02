Sunday Bus Service Making Tulsa Customers Happy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sunday Bus Service Making Tulsa Customers Happy

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa bus routes are available on Sunday, July 2 for the first time ever, and many folks took advantage of the chance to ride.

For Everett Farrar, the ride means a lot. He said with COPD and arthritis, it's hard to get around on his own. 
 
"I can't breathe very well, and I can't walk very long," the Tulsa resident said.

He's not the only one on the bus who's used to walking on Sundays. Ron Grimes joked that he'll walk 50 miles to get where he needs to go. 

Debbie Ruggles, Interim General Manager, said Tulsa Transit is proud to help Tulsans feel independent. 

"I believe it's completely life-changing for our customers," she said. "I think it means that we're growing up as a city."

Interim General Manager Debbie Ruggles says Tulsa Transit is proud to help Tulsans feel independent. 

A destination for many this Sunday: Osage Casino. Buses will travel six routes - the same routes as weekday evenings. 

"Same routes as the nighttime routes, but they're operated from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday," Ruggles said.

Ruggles expects the seats to fill up for many Sundays to come. 

"People have been asking for Sunday service for years and years," she said.

At a price tag of $330,000 a year to add Sunday routes, Interim General Manager Debbie Ruggles says it wouldn't be possible without the Vision Tulsa sales tax. 

"This is a blessing that the bus is on Sundays," said Ron Grimes, Tulsa resident.

And Tulsa Transit says it's willing to almost go the extra mile to get you around town.  Customers can "deviate" from a route up to 3/4 of a mile - if they schedule it in advance. 

The buses used on Sundays are smaller than during the week. They seat from about 11 to 25 people.

