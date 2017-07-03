Tulsa Man Leads OHP Troopers On Chase In Stolen Truck

A 25-year-old Tulsa man was arrested early Monday morning after leading Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Tulsa.

Troopers tried to stop a pickup for speeding near 15th and Sheridan around 2 a.m. on July 3, but the driver, Christopher Allen Douglas, sped away, running several stop signs while trying to get away from the troopers, the OHP said.

Douglas wound up hitting a privacy fence in a neighborhood at 4th and 104th East Ave. and the truck stopped across the street.

He got out of the truck and surrendered to troopers, telling them he had warrants, troopers said.

After checking, they learned that he didn't have warrants but the pickup had been stolen.

Douglas was checked at the hospital before being booked into the Tulsa County jail.

He was arrested on multiple complaints including eluding, transporting an open container and possession of a stolen vehicle.