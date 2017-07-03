Prep Work For Tulsa's Largest Fireworks Show Underway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Prep Work For Tulsa's Largest Fireworks Show Underway

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The city's largest fireworks show starts tomorrow night along the River, but the prep work is underway today.

The marquee event of Freedom Fest is the fireworks show. Workers are unloading fireworks and placing them in the tubes they'll be launched from tomorrow.

River Parks expects a large crowd on both sides of the River tomorrow so they've set up stages and tents at both RiverWest festival park, on the west side, and at Veterans Park on the east bank.

There is plenty of parking on the West Bank where it will cost $5 a car, and street parking on the east side.

 Even though the weather forecast calls for a chance of rain, the fireworks will go on.

"The best advice....rain or shine," said Ryan Howell, River Parks Events Coordinator:

Fireworks will be launched from the 21st street bridge. River Parks mowed some of the banks near the bridge to make it easier to get a view from the waters edge.

