Three Tulsa Men Murdered In Kansas City Saturday Night - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Three Tulsa Men Murdered In Kansas City Saturday Night

Posted: Updated:
Darren Harris of Tulsa was found dead in a vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri. Darren Harris of Tulsa was found dead in a vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -

Seven people - including three Tulsans -  were murdered in Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri over the weekend, according to CBS-affiliate KCTV5.

John W. Waldon and Andre L. Barnes were killed Saturday night at 28th and Myrtle. Waldon, 31, and Barnes, 49, were shot to death just after 10 p.m. July 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 9:30 that same night, Tulsa resident Darren Harris was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of 80th Street. That's also on the Missouri side of Kansas City. The 46-year-old man was shot to death, KCTV5 reports.

No one was arrested in any of the seven deaths.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.