Three Tulsa Men Murdered In Kansas City Saturday Night

Darren Harris of Tulsa was found dead in a vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri.

Seven people - including three Tulsans - were murdered in Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri over the weekend, according to CBS-affiliate KCTV5.

John W. Waldon and Andre L. Barnes were killed Saturday night at 28th and Myrtle. Waldon, 31, and Barnes, 49, were shot to death just after 10 p.m. July 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 9:30 that same night, Tulsa resident Darren Harris was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of 80th Street. That's also on the Missouri side of Kansas City. The 46-year-old man was shot to death, KCTV5 reports.

No one was arrested in any of the seven deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.