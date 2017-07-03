Fireworks Shows, Celebrations Planned All Over Green Country

Independence Day celebrations are in full swing and firework shows are blasting off all over the Oklahoma area. Here are some of the anticipated shows for Monday and Tuesday:

July 3rd:

Eufaula Independence Day Celebration

Soccer Fields on the Eufaula Lakeshore, Eufaula

Starting at 1 p.m. at the soccer fields on Lake Eufaula, families, friends and children can enjoy food trucks, games, and inflatables. Later in the evening, fireworks will be displayed over the water.

The 70th Duck Creek Fireworks Show

Grand Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club, 32894 S. 4507 Road, Afton

KGVE 99.3 FM Grove will be holding a broadcast and music at the event, as well as an air show by the War Birds before the fireworks at 7 p.m. The U.S. Air Force will do an F-16 Flyover at 8:45 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Fantasy in the Sky in Skiatook:

110 North Broadway, Skiatook

This annual Fourth of July celebration begins with a parade and continues throughout the day with food, vendors and live music for everyone in attendance. The fireworks show begins later on that evening. “Fantasy in the Sky” will be held in the city of Skiatook; 110 North Broadway Skiatook, OK 74070.

July 4th:

Claremore’s 4th of July Celebration

Claremore Lake, Claremore

Families, especially kids between the ages of 4-12, can come out to Claremore Lake Park for a fishing derby at 7 a.m. Later at 6 p.m., there will be inflatables, concessions, a splash pad and more!

Jenks FreedomFest and Los Cabos Boomfest

Downtown Jenks and Riverwalk Crossing

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can enjoy food trucks, live music, kids activities and more in the downtown Jenks area. Later at the Los Cabos Boomfest will be “the biggest fireworks show around.”

Nowata’s Annual 4th of July Celebration/ The Independence Day Wild Turkey Fest:

Jack Gordon Park, 499 S Locust St., Nowata

Family activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Jack Gordon Park in Nowata. There will be food, turtle races, home-made ice cream, a live show and more. Make sure to have your lawn chairs for one of the best fireworks displays.

Sallisaw Fourth of July Celebration:

Sallisaw High School Complex

The City of Sallisaw invites families and friends to enjoy food and fun activities at the Sallisaw High School Complex at 6:30 p.m. There will be inflatables, volleyball, face painting and much more. Fireworks will begin later in the evening.

Folds of Honor FreedomFest 2017:

Veterans Park: 1875 S. Boulder Ave. and River West Festival Park: 2100 S. Jackson Ave.

This Fourth of July celebration includes activities, games and live entertainment for the entire family to enjoy. Starting at 5 p.m. at Veterans Park (1875 S. Boulder Ave.) and at River West Festival Park (2100 S. Jackson Ave.), there will be a Kids Zone with inflatables, rock climbing wall, face painting and much more!

Food and drinks will be provided by festival vendors. The fireworks display will take place at 9:15 p.m.

Safari Joe's H20/Water Park:

4707 E 21st St.

Open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. No Teen Night on July 4th. The park will have food at the concession, inflatables for the kids and more. Parking is free and kids 2 and under are free. Free animal exhibits and free live music.

Bartlesville Freedom Fest:

Downtown Bartlesville

In downtown Bartlesville at 6 p.m., the Knights of Columbus and the City of Bartlesville coordinates games, activities, a patriotic Kids Parade, music and a lot of family fun. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.

7th Annual Okmulgee Fireworks Extravaganza:

106 W. 13th St., Okmulgee (Next to the YMCA)

The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at Municipal Park. There will be free hotdogs, popcorn, snow cones and fun for the entire family. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Pawnee Independence Day Celebration:

500 Harrison in Pawnee

Starting at 8 a.m., there will be Turtle Races and Games on the Square. There will be other events for families and friends to enjoy. At 9:30 p.m. that evening, fireworks will begin.