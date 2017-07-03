Toddler Who Drowned In Keystone Lake Identified

A toddler whose body was recovered from Keystone Lake on Saturday night was identified Monday.

Auri Williams, 19 months old, was identified as the drowning victim.

The little girl's body was recovered in about eight feet of water about 25 feet from the shore a little before 9:30 p.m. during an extensive search of the lake after her family said she fell off a raft at about 6:45 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said the toddler was on a raft with a 9-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl being pulled by three adults who had swam out about 30 feet from shore.

When the adults turned to swim back to shore, they noticed the girl wasn't on the raft and began to look for her.

Troopers said none of the children were wearing life jackets.

Williams' official cause and manner of death are pending investigation from the state Medical Examiner's Office.