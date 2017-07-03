Crews Put Out Fire In Large Home Near Tulsa Country Club - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa firefighters responded to a house fire in the 500 block of West Fairview Monday afternoon. The fire started on an upper story of a large home located near the Tulsa Country Club golf course.

TFD fire trucks were called to the home near the intersection of West Fairview and North Guthrie around 3:15 p.m. Tulsa Fire Department Assistant Chief Stacy Belk said they saw smoke coming from the eaves of the house when they arrived on scene.

The home is under renovation, and men were working upstairs. The workers were able to point the fire out as crews entered the home, the assistant chief said.

The fire was difficult to fight because of the age of the home and its construction. Crews had to "chase the fire around" because they ran into obstructions and had to backtrack to put the fire out, Belk said.

"It's running in the attic on us a little bit, between some joists and things," he said. They also had problems with "hidden" breakout fires that were popping up in different spots.

Belk said crews had to perform salvage and overhaul to get insulation and other materials from the home to block the fire's spread, and additional crews were brought in to help prevent overheating.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

