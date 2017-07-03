After Toddler's Death, Child Water Safety Urged - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

After Toddler's Death, Child Water Safety Urged

Posted: Updated:
KEYSTONE LAKE, Oklahoma -

When people think of drowning, they often picture someone flailing around and screaming. Particularly with children, the moments right before a drowning can be quite and calm and in some tragic cases, you won't know until it's too late. 

A devastating end to a search has left many people's heart broken. Search crews pulled 19-month-old Auri Williams from Keystone Lake Saturday night. 

Investigators say the child wasn't wearing a life jacket when she fell off a raft. The adults pulling the raft told investigators they looked back and didn't see the child. 

7/3/17 Related Story: Toddler Who Drowned In Keystone Lake Identified

"You might turn your back thinking, 'I'll hear from them if they need help,' and you're not going to hear them," said swim instructor Katie Dalrymple. 

Katie has spent the last 15 years teaching water safety. SIt's painful when hearing a child died on the water because it didn't have to happen. 

"It can happen so quickly and they are just under the surface struggling. No one can hear them and in a lake situation, no one can see them," said Dalrymple. 

She says when adults are drowning, they realize they are in trouble faster. Kids may often not recognize the magnitude of the situation and if the adults aren't watching, things can turn tragic fast. 

7/3/17 Related Story: Emergency Crews Searching For Toddler In Keystone Lake

"Silent. The active drowning phase is completely silent. Somebody in the act of drowning is not able to call for help at all. They will go verticle and their head is under the water," said Dalrymple. 

The pool is a bit different than the lake, but the same rules apply: Always watch your kids and if you're in the lake, always make sure your child is wearing a Coast Guard approved life jacket. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.