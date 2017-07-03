FBI: Ponca City Woman Tried To Hire Hitman To Kill Ex In Israel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

FBI: Ponca City Woman Tried To Hire Hitman To Kill Ex In Israel

Ponca City, Oklahoma -

The FBI says an Oklahoma woman tried to hire someone to kill her ex and she planned to use a deadly poison to do it.

Federal authorities say Danielle Layman plotted to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband in Israel.

Documents show Layman took out an advertisement on Craigslist looking for an actor.

When she met the person, documents say, Layman handed over two vials of deadly Ricin poison and said they would both be killed if instructions weren't followed. The instructions said:

  • You will be given $1000 for your stay expenses.
  • The powder you are carrying is not a drug. If questioned about it at the airport explain it is a religious relic that is supposed to ward off evil spirits. 
  • Prepare 2 cups of coffee. Add powder to one of them. As your mark arrives....offer him a cup of coffee.  Report if he starts showing signs of illness, if he is vomiting, and if he fails to come pick you up. 

"I just think it's crazy. It takes a really messed up person to want to do something like that," said Joey Hunt, a neighbor. "It's amazing how it's happening in such a small town like our Ponca City."

Layman appeared in several Israeli newspapers about three years ago when she and her family traveled to Tel Aviv and her then-13-year-old daughter wasn't allowed to leave because of a lawsuit filed by her ex.

The teen eventually returned to the U.S.  

"She's very quiet. I rode the bus with her and her sister absolutely quiet no words ever," said Evan Petrie, a neighbor.

neighbors say the thought that such a deadly poison was being made just doors away is chilling. 

"You know I never thought something like this would happen in this neighborhood. It's insane. You know I could be dead now," Petrie said.

