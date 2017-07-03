New Fireworks Law Change Makes Shopping More Hands On - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New Fireworks Law Change Makes Shopping More Hands On

Posted: Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

There is a new law in Oklahoma giving customers a hands-on approach to an American tradition. 

Last year, you would've had to order your fireworks from outside the tent and an employee would have to hand them to you. This year, you're allowed inside the tent to rummage through hundreds of thousands of Fourth of July favorites for yourself. 

If you're from Owasso and it's around the Fourth of July, you know all about Jake's Fireworks Stand. It's been around for almost a decade. 

The tent sees about 400 customers a day and for the past two years, the stand has been run by Derek Scheihing and his family and friends. 

"It's a lot of prep. I've been out here since the Thursday before Father's day. So I have to camp out for 24 days," said Derek Scheihing. 

This year, customers at Jake's and at every other firework stand in the state of Oklahoma is giving their customers a  much more hands-on approach to their firework selection. 

Scheihing says the new law is changing the way he does business, for the better. 

"The people just love it. Every comment is like, I love this, we can come in the tent now, we can shop like we are shopping at Walmart," said Scheihing. 

Kids are also allowed in the tent with their parents, which would've been against the law just a few months ago. 

Now before you set off fireworks, make sure you check your city's fireworks regulations. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.