Tulsa Road Rage Victim Hopes Someone Recognizes Truck That Slammed Into Her

Lindsey Casler said she just wants everyone to pay more attention, especially with more folks on the road for the Fourth of July.

Recently, on her way home from work, Casler merged onto Highway 169. About a quarter mile down the road, she noticed something in her rearview mirror.

A woman said road rage on a Green Country highway left her in severe pain.

She’s hoping someone will recognize the pickup that slammed into her car.

"Just was in the far-right lane…I was going about 60-65," she said. "Looked up and just a huge Dodge Ram truck.”

Not a moment later, Casler said the driver smashed into her and drove away.

“Out of nowhere. Without warning,” she said.

The impact pushed her forward and busted her seat.

Casler said she had her seat belt on and is doing okay, but wonders if this could complicate a recent spinal surgery.

"On my cervical spine, so whiplash isn't the best thing to have to deal with," she said.

What's most discouraging, she said, is that he didn't stop to check on her - but someone else did. After getting cell phone video, a family that saw the crash came back to where she pulled over.

"The husband had kind of described it as malicious and deliberate. That they thought it was on purpose," she said.

Casler filed a police report and urged people on Facebook to share the video of the truck. It's been shared more than 1,000 times.

She said the damage to her car and the pain she's in is nothing compared to the potential death it could have caused.

"If you can't control yourself, I think it's probably better that you just stay off the road," Casler said.

If you think you know who the driver of the truck is, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.