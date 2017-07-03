Friends Of Tulsa Men Killed In Kansas City Say Shootings Were Re - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Friends Of Tulsa Men Killed In Kansas City Say Shootings Were Related

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -

Three Tulsa men were shot and killed Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

While police say it's the result of two separate, unrelated shootings, friends of the men here say that's not what they think.

It was a violent weekend in Kansas City.

In all, seven people were killed — three of them from Tulsa. 

The first Tulsa man found shot to death in Kansas City is 46-year-old Darren Harris.

Police say just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday officers responded to a disturbance call on the city's south side.

They found Harris unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Kansas City firefighters were called and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The other two Tulsa men — 31-year-old John Waldon and 49-year-old Andre Barnes — were found about 30 minutes later and 9 miles north near downtown.

Police say paramedics and officers were responding to a 911 call.

They found the two men had been shot and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three men have prior records.  

Barnes has several drug convictions in Tulsa County. He was also convicted of rape in the 1990s.

Waldon also has drug-related convictions in Tulsa County. He was charged with first-degree murder in 2015, but the charges were dismissed when a witness failed to appear.

Harris was once sentenced for assault with a deadly weapon. 

Police in Kansas City say no one has been arrested for the killings. They hope someone with additional information steps forward.

While police have said the two shootings are not related, News On 6 spoke with friends of the victims.

One man said all three men knew each other, were long-time friends, and recently drove up to Kansas City together.

