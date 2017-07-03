Surveillance Cameras Capture Close-Up Of Sand Springs Thief - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Surveillance Cameras Capture Close-Up Of Sand Springs Thief

By: Annie Chang, News On 6
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Surveillance cameras caught a thief stealing $15,000 worth of equipment from someone's truck outside a Sand Springs business.

It's common to catch thieves on video, but most don’t go right up to the camera. This thief, however, gave a close-up.

"He tried to cover it up, looked like he was using a ladies' bra or something,” said theft victim Rick Hensley.

Hensley owns Iron Pony Saloon right off Highway 412. He said early Saturday morning he went to the bar to pick up his truck - the doors were wide open and everything inside was a mess.

"I thought, 'Oh, darn it! Somebody got into my truck.' I knew someone had broken into it," he said.

Hensley said someone stole his expensive camera and lenses, along with a flat screen TV for the bar and some tools.

Combined, it was all worth about $15,000.

But Hensley said what bothered him the most was that the thief stole the cat and dog food he was going to donate to local animal rescues.

"I help with a lot - couple of rescues with different dogs and stuff. It was for the dogs. That wasn't mine. It was for the dogs and the cats," he said.

Security cameras show the thief walking around on the bar's front porch, then he tries to cover the camera with some kind of ripped cloth, giving a clear look at his face.

It doesn't work, even after several tries, so he gives up and goes straight for the truck.

"I mean, he's just a piece of garbage,” Hensley said. “Maybe he has some problems, but I wish he'd figure his problems out a different way than stealing from people."

Hensley says he plans to file a police report after the holiday.

If you recognize the man in the video, contact the Iron Pony Saloon at 918-245-1158.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
