Confederate Flag Haircut At Black Barber Shop Stirs Up Controversy

A heated debate is flaring up on social media tonight over a haircut at an Oklahoma barber shop.

A white man asked for a Confederate flag design and his black barber obliged.

As customers line up to represent their Fourth of July stars and stripes ahead of the holiday, one man was more interested in wearing the stars and bars.

"He seemed kind of scared when he first came in," said Demontre Heard, barber.

The customer, who remains unidentified, asked for a design inspired by his favorite rapper, Yelawolf.

The logo for the Alabama artist's record label, Slumerica, is a flag of stars and lightning bolts.

"It was just going to be too much, so he asked if I could do the COnfederate flag on his head, and in the back of my head I'm like what kind of stuff are you on?" Heard said.

But Heard put his own feelings aside and got to work.

Fade N Up owner Corey Scissorhands Sutter says it is one of the more interesting requests he's heard in his diverse shop.

"I've actually done black power in they head and all this type of stuff," Sutter said. "It's been some gang members that wanted their sets in they head, but I never thought that would happen."

So he took the photos to Facebook.

Some commenters expressed anger, while others — including customers at the shop — supported the business decision.

"People portray it in different ways and with it being part of an album cover I see it," said customer Nidal Schawareb. "I understand where that goes."

Heard says the bottom line is just that, and the man left his chair a happy customer.

"You have the right to what's your opinion, but at the end of the day your opinion doesn't pay my bills and I have kids to take care of," Heard said.