Severe Weather Moving Across Green Country

Severe storms are making their way across Green Country.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee and Tulsa counties until 11:15 p.m. Several other Oklahoma counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3:00 Tuesday morning.

High winds, flooding and some hail are the main concerns. Osage County is currently under a Flash Flood warning while Flood Advisories have been issued for Cherokee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa and Washington counties.

News On 6 Meteorologist Mike Grogan said the rain and thunder should slow down Tuesday morning. He said mid-morning into the early afternoon might be the best time for July 4th activities, before the chance of storms return.

“The afternoon and evening doesn’t look like a washout, but more scattered storms are likely to form along residual boundaries left from the storms the night before. That, along with a weak upper-level disturbance slowly moving over the area, will trigger this next possible round of inclement weather,” he said.

Grogan said the good news is the rain and cloud cover will bring more temperatures, but warns that the rain could fall on saturated spots, leading to possible road flooding.

He said if you’re traveling during the holiday season, be alert to any standing water on the pavement.

But summer temperatures will soon return. By the end of the week, Grogan said “we have some of the hottest temperatures of the year with a heat index well above the century mark.”

