Oklahoma Officer Daniel Holtzclaw: 'My Trial Was Unfair'

New information tonight surrounding the appeal of Daniel Holtzclaw, the former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of sexually assaulting women while on duty.

Last week we learned there had been an unusual, closed hearing, raising questions about where the case is headed.

Surveillance cameras capture a team of prosecutors, including the lead in Holtzclaw's case, arriving ahead of the proceedings.

And for the first time, we're hearing from Holtzclaw himself about his appeal.

"I'm extremely upset about it because my trial was unfair and biased, and still to this day it is that way," Holtzclaw said. "There were two full days where the secret hearing was going on and my lawyer wasn't allowed to be there, let alone know about it. Also, the lead prosecutor in my trial who lied gets to weigh in on a response or have his input. How is that in any way, shape or form fair to me?"

A court order prevents the prosecutor from responding to Holtzclaw's allegations.

