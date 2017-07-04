2 Injured In Fire At Honeywell Aerospace Building

Tulsa Fire officials said two Honeywell Aerospace employees were injured Tuesday morning after a paint machine exploded at about 7 a.m.

Tulsa firefighters knocked down the fire inside the facility at 6930 N. Lakewood Ave. in about 30 minutes, said Stan May, Tulsa Fire Captain.

The explosion blew a 30-by-60-foot hole in the wall and there's significant damage to the area around the explosion, May said.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen coming out of the top of the facility, located near Highway 75 near 66th Street North, from about a mile away.

Hazmat crews were called in to investigate.

Lakewood Ave. is closed between 76th St. North and 66th St. North as firefighters and hazmat crews continue working on the Honeywell building.

No word yet on the two employees' conditions.