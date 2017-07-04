2 Injured In Fire At Honeywell Aerospace Building - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

2 Injured In Fire At Honeywell Aerospace Building

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Fire officials said two Honeywell Aerospace employees were injured Tuesday morning after a paint machine exploded at about 7 a.m.

Tulsa firefighters knocked down the fire inside the facility at 6930 N. Lakewood Ave. in about 30 minutes, said Stan May, Tulsa Fire Captain.

The explosion blew a 30-by-60-foot hole in the wall and there's significant damage to the area around the explosion, May said.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen coming out of the top of the facility, located near Highway 75 near 66th Street North, from about a mile away.

Hazmat crews were called in to investigate. 

Lakewood Ave. is closed between 76th St. North and 66th St. North as firefighters and hazmat crews continue working on the Honeywell building.

No word yet on the two employees' conditions.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.