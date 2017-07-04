Armed Robbery Suspect Dies In Shootout At West Tulsa Fireworks Stand

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a fireworks stand in west Tulsa that ended with the robbery suspect being shot in the chest and killed by the fireworks stand owner's son.

The owner said it began when a green pickup drove up to the fireworks stand, and a man with a gun got out, took a large $600 box of fireworks, fired gunshots, threw the box into the bed of the pickup and tried to flee the scene.

The fireworks stand is located at Charles Page Blvd. and 65th West Ave. in Tulsa.

The fireworks stand owner's son then jumped into the bed of the truck as it was driving away and fired one shot into the truck, the owner said.

The truck then drove north on 65th West Avenue and then turned onto Edison with the owner's son still in the back of the truck.

Witnesses said the owner's son fired shots into the pickup and at the tires and it finally stopped, but the suspected robber got out and ran into a field.

The owner of the fireworks stand was slightly injured with scratches and scrapes when he was trying to get the box of fireworks back.

No one else was injured.

Callers reported a man slumped over in a green truck at 6500 West Edison, sheriff's office spokesman Justin Green said in a news release.

The truck matched the description of the suspect's vehicle, Green said.

Deputies found a young male suffering from a gun shot wound.

Deputies attempted CPR with no success. The young man died at the scene.

He's believed to be one of the suspects in the robbery.

Before emergency crews arrived a witness snapped photos of a red vehicle, possibly a Dodge, pulling up next to the green truck.

A second suspect from the robbery were joined by two other men from red car.

Together the three loaded stolen fireworks into the red car and fled the scene.

TCSO is looking for information on those men.

Call 918-596-5601 if you recognize the vehicle.