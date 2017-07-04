Armed Robbery Suspect Dies In Shootout At Sand Springs Fireworks Stand

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies said they are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a fireworks stand in Sand Springs that ended with the robbery suspect being shot in the chest and killed by the fireworks stand owner's son.

Gunshots were exchanged between the robbery suspect and the fireworks stand owner's son. The fireworks stand is located at Charles Page Blvd. and 65th West Ave.

The owner said it began when a green pickup drove up to the fireworks stand, and a man with a gun got out, took a large $600 box of fireworks, fired gunshots, threw the box into the bed of the pickup and tried to flee the scene.

The fireworks stand owner's son then jumped into the bed of the truck as it was driving away and fired one shot into the truck, the owner said.

The truck then drove north on 65th West Ave. and then turned onto Edison with the owner's son still in the back of the truck.

Witnesses said the owner's son fired shots into the pickup and at the tires and it finally stopped, but the suspected robber got out and ran into a field.

TCSO confirmed that the robbery suspect died about a mile north of the robbery scene with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The owner of the fireworks stand was slightly injured with scratches and scrapes when he was trying to get the box of fireworks back. No one else was injured.

TCSO is investigating right now.

This is a developing story and we will update as we receive more information.