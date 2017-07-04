Tulsa Police: Armed Robbery Victim Bites Attacker

Tulsa Police say a victim bit his attacker in east Tulsa Monday night - stopping a robbery.

Officers say two men were working on a pickup truck in a parking lot of the Columbia Condos in the 10900 block of East 23rs Street when a man pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

Police say the robber hit one of the victims in the head a few times, and that's when the other victim grabbed the attacker’s arm.

Investigators say the shooter fired four rounds – two hit the pickup. That’s when they say the victim bit the criminal's hand, causing him to drop the weapon.

The suspect got away in a silver SUV before officers arrived.