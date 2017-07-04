Stolen Family Heirloom Returned To Tulsa Family

A Tulsa family got a precious family heirloom back after thieves stole it from their porch.

Dee Dee Geddie said Tulsa Police found their century-old porch swing early Tuesday morning.

She said the fifth-generation swing was a little worn and waterlogged but otherwise in good shape.

Thieves stole it off a midtown porch last month.

They were caught on camera, but, at this point, no one has been arrested.