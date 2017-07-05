Gradually Warming Temperatures

A weak boundary located across far southern OK and north TX will be a focus for thunderstorm activity early this morning as storms in this region sag to the southeast. Most of northeastern and eastern OK will remain rain free this morning. But the proximity of an exiting upper level trough to our northeast may still provide a few scattered storms today into this afternoon across eastern and far northeastern OK. The odds will remain around 20%. Otherwise the temps and humidity will slowly climb for the next few days with morning lows in the 70s and highs in the upper 80s today and lower 90s Friday into the weekend. Temp heat index values will be in the upper 90s near 100 by the end of the week. The pattern is still very “June-like” with the main ridge of high pressure still mostly centered to our west. This ridge will slowly expand eastward for the next two to three days but is projected to flatten and retro slightly westward by the weekend allowing for yet another episode of northwest flow aloft flow. This pattern is very common in June across the southern and central plains but usually begins to be dominated by the mid-level ridge by the early to middle of July. We’re still about a week or so away from the ridge finally expanding eastward and proclaiming summer dominance across the state. In the meantime, we’re back to storm chances by the weekend into early next week. It’s a little hard to pinpoint the exact timing, but the easy money resides with the late night and early morning storm complexes to move across or near northeastern OK this weekend into early next week. We’ll make some attempts of assigning probabilities and timing for these pops and refine them as we get a little closer to the weekend. For now, the odds will remain rather low.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s with a slight chance of showers or storms for northeastern OK. Some patchy fog will also be possible (likely) for some locations across eastern OK early this morning and possibly early tomorrow morning as well.

