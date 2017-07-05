ODOT Starts New West Tulsa Road Project

Drivers can expect delays at the Interstate 44 and Interstate 244 western split. Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are starting a new road work project there on Wednesday, July 5.

ODOT said the repair project will cost $5.8 million. Crews will work on four bridges at the split.

The left lane of I-44 west will close between 38th West Avenue and I-244's western split. The off ramp from I-44 west to I-244 east will also close and will stay closed until the middle of the fall.

ODOT said more lane and ramp closures will come in the next few months. The project should be finished early next year.