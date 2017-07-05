Shannon Kepler Murder Trial Set To Resume Wednesday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Shannon Kepler Murder Trial Set To Resume Wednesday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The murder trial for the former Tulsa Police officer accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend in 2014 is set to continue Wednesday morning, July 5.

The state hasn't rested yet, but they did call five witnesses Friday including Lisa Kepler, Shannon Kepler's daughter. After they rest, Kepler's attorneys will call witnesses.

Lisa Kepler testified that after her dad  pulled up in the family SUV that night in 2014 as she and her boyfriend, Jeremey Lake, were walking. She testified she tried to walk away, but after she turned around, she heard gunfire.

She then saw Lake on the ground.

The prosecution also called four neighbors to the stand - all saying they heard multiple gunshots and all saying they didn't see a gun on or around Lake.

Shannon Kepler is charged with first-degree murder. His first two trials ended in mistrials because the juries didn't have unanimous verdicts.

Court records show Kepler's attorney have an outstanding appeal to the court of criminal appeals...the other three appellate court motions that Kepler has filed this month have all been denied.

