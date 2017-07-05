Head-On Bixby Crash Injures Five - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Head-On Bixby Crash Injures Five

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
The information in this story was taken from an OHP collision report. The information in this story was taken from an OHP collision report.
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

A head-on crash in Bixby injured five people including one man who was pinned in his car for almost an hour and a half.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the three-vehicle crash took place just after midnight on Highway 64 about a mile west of 129th East Avenue. Bixby resident Chad Norman was westbound on the highway when troopers said he crossed the center line and hit a Haskell man's Dodge Dakota.

Both vehicles were disabled in the highway, and a third car rear-ended Norman's car, a collision report states.

Norman was trapped in his Mazda 3 for an hour and 26 minutes before being freed by Bixby firefighters. He was admitted to a Tulsa hospital where he was said to be stable with head and other injuries.

A passenger in his car, 40-year-old Marisa Keeland of Bixby, was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries.

Johnny Hall, 54, was driving the Dodge that was hit head-on. He and passenger Prudence Hall, 20, were both taken to the hospital where the investigating trooper said they were stable.

Jennifer Burton of Haskell was driving the Mitsubishi Mirage that rear-ended Norman's car. The 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with internal and leg injuries.

Troopers said Norman's condition before the wreck is under investigation. The other drivers are listed as being in apparently normal condition before the crash.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt, the collision report states.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.