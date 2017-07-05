Head-On Bixby Crash Injures Five

The information in this story was taken from an OHP collision report.

A head-on crash in Bixby injured five people including one man who was pinned in his car for almost an hour and a half.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the three-vehicle crash took place just after midnight on Highway 64 about a mile west of 129th East Avenue. Bixby resident Chad Norman was westbound on the highway when troopers said he crossed the center line and hit a Haskell man's Dodge Dakota.

Both vehicles were disabled in the highway, and a third car rear-ended Norman's car, a collision report states.

Norman was trapped in his Mazda 3 for an hour and 26 minutes before being freed by Bixby firefighters. He was admitted to a Tulsa hospital where he was said to be stable with head and other injuries.

A passenger in his car, 40-year-old Marisa Keeland of Bixby, was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries.

Johnny Hall, 54, was driving the Dodge that was hit head-on. He and passenger Prudence Hall, 20, were both taken to the hospital where the investigating trooper said they were stable.

Jennifer Burton of Haskell was driving the Mitsubishi Mirage that rear-ended Norman's car. The 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with internal and leg injuries.

Troopers said Norman's condition before the wreck is under investigation. The other drivers are listed as being in apparently normal condition before the crash.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt, the collision report states.