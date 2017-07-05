Deputies Identify Tulsa Teen Shot, Killed In Fireworks Stand Att - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Deputies Identify Tulsa Teen Shot, Killed In Fireworks Stand Attempted Robbery

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Deputies have released the name of a 15-year-old boy shot to death in the armed robbery of a Tulsa County fireworks stand Tuesday.

Authorities said Jake Ulrich, 15, and an older man were trying to steal fireworks from a stand earlier Tuesday morning, July 4. Police are still searching for a second suspect.

The robbery and shooting took place near Charles Page and 65th West Avenue at Johnny Mize's fireworks stand. Mize said Ulrich and the other man grabbed a $600 box of fireworks and ran, firing shots at Mize's son who was chasing them.

The other man involved in the robbery has not been captured.

7/4/2017 Related Story: 15-Year-Old Dies After Attempted Fireworks Robbery

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.