Deputies Identify Tulsa Teen Shot, Killed In Fireworks Stand Attempted Robbery

Deputies have released the name of a 15-year-old boy shot to death in the armed robbery of a Tulsa County fireworks stand Tuesday.

Authorities said Jake Ulrich, 15, and an older man were trying to steal fireworks from a stand earlier Tuesday morning, July 4. Police are still searching for a second suspect.

The robbery and shooting took place near Charles Page and 65th West Avenue at Johnny Mize's fireworks stand. Mize said Ulrich and the other man grabbed a $600 box of fireworks and ran, firing shots at Mize's son who was chasing them.

The other man involved in the robbery has not been captured.

7/4/2017 Related Story: 15-Year-Old Dies After Attempted Fireworks Robbery