Urgent Need For Blood Donations After A Steep Decline

By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

American Red Cross blood donations fell short over recent months which has called for an urgent demand for donations to help save lives. 

Over the last two months, there have been approximately 61,000 fewer donations than needed, causing a serious problem for the Red Cross blood supply. 

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Jan Hale, communications manager of the Southwest Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

The summer months are typically the most challenging for donations due to all the travel, especially during the weeks before and after Independence Day. 

New donors and those that haven't donated in awhile are encouraged to do so as well. Fewer numbers are being reported over the summer due to schools, where blood drives are held and new donors give being out of session. 

To donate, use the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Upcoming blood donations will be available between July 5-25. 

