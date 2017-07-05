Living Art's Examining Change Group Moving Forward With "Unlynched" Performance

After a brief delay, Living Art's Examining Exchange: The North Tulsa Project, plans to move forward with the "Unlynched" performance.

Unlynched is a poetry-based performance based on the notorious, "Willie Lynch Letter."

The performers will explore the practice of oppression and the effect it had on African-American's lives, interpersonal relationships and more, through words and living image.

This performance's goal is to shine some light on how past experiences have molded African-American's mind and trying to take action to change that narrative.

The performance will take place at the Church of the Restoration, 1314 N. Greenwood Avenue, Tulsa, OK on Sunday, August 6 at 4:00 p.m.