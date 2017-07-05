Broken Arrow Teenager Upset After Hit And Run



A Broken Arrow teenager says she's having to spend thousands of dollars on repairs after she was the victim of a hit and run at the QuikTrip at 71st and Elm.

The accident happened in the QuikTrip parking lot and left a ton of damage.

Katelyn Coday said she was driving into the QuikTrip parking lot when a Chevy Silverado sped into the parking lot, crashing into the driver's side of her car.

The 17-year-old says she's having to pay nearly $5,000 in damage, plus a huge jump in insurance prices. All because the driver left the scene.

"It would be much appreciated if he could pay for it because it wasn't my fault. The crash was not my fault and I don't think he had lights on," said Coday.

If you know anything about the hit and run, make sure to call Broken Arrow Police.