Antlers Boy, 11, Killed On ATV July 4

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old Antlers boy died in an all-terrain vehicle crash on July 4.

The highway patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about 7 miles north of Antlers.

According to a preliminary report, the boy was driving an ATV on a county road when the vehicle rolled over, pinning him underneath. The highway patrol says the boy suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead Tuesday night at a hospital.

Another 11-year-old boy who was on the ATV suffered arm and leg injuries but was treated and released from a hospital. A second passenger was not hurt.

OHP did not release their names because of their ages.