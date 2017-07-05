Suspect Dies After Shootout With Sallisaw Police

A suspect who allegedly threatened suicide by cop died after a shootout with Sallisaw Police on Wednesday, KFSM reports.

Police searched for Jamie Huskey, 45, after he allegedly hit his sister with a gun and fired into her home Wednesday morning, according to Fort Smith police.

Witnesses said Huskey was armed and threatened “suicide by cop,” the report says.

Sallisaw Police found Huskey’s vehicle around 1:00 Wednesday afternoon and later found him at a McDonalds in Sallisaw, KFSM reports.

They said there was a shootout around 2:00 p.m. Huskey was treated and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt, according to KSFM.