Victim Of Hit-And-Run On Keystone Lake Asks For Help

The victim of a hit-and-run on Keystone Lake is asking for help.

Someone crashed into a woman's SUV Sunday while it was parked in the New Mannford Ramp parking lot.

The owner was on the lake at the time and came back to find her bumper knocked off and a note on the windshield that said, "I'm sorry I hit your bumper...hopefully it goes back on."

The owner of the vehicle filed a police report but hopes if anyone saw what happened he or she will call Mannford police.