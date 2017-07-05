Tulsa City Councilor Speaks Out After Brother's Arrest

The brother of Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper is behind bars, accused of attacking a police officer.

Police say the officer was investigating an assault call when she approached Anthony Hall.

They say Hall ignored the officer's commands, and when she grabbed his arm, he slapped her in the face and pushed her down some stairs.

Police say the officer then grabbed her pepper spray but Hall took it from her, so she pulled her gun and waited for back-up.

News on 6 talked with Hall-Harper and she says her brother is mentally ill.

"He had an interaction with police and it's not the first time," she stated. "This is something our family has dealt with since I was a child. I'm just thankful he's, he's, he's alive."

Hall is a convicted felon.