Tulsa Mother Of Infant Found In Mop Bucket Charged With Child Neglect

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Prosecutors charged a Tulsa mother with child neglect after her 9-month-old baby boy drowned in a mop bucket.

In March, Heather Freeman said her baby rolled off the bed and fell into the bucket.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Jaxon Annuschat drowned, but it also notes that the manner of death is undetermined as "multiple varied explanations have been presented by Mr. Annuschat's caregiver for how the infant ended up in a prone position in a mop bucket that contained water."

5/10/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Infant Found In Mop Bucket Tests Positive For Drugs

The report also states the infant had a small contusion and abrasion on his right forehead and a bruise on the back of the neck.

His urine also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, the ME states. The toxicology report detected midazolam and phenobarbital in the baby’s blood, but those findings could not be confirmed, the ME says.

The report notes Jaxon's mother tested positive for cannabinoids and amphetamine while pregnant although the baby tested positive only for the cannabinoids.

