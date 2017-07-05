Tulsa Couple Hopes To Identify Man Who Broke Into Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Couple Hopes To Identify Man Who Broke Into Home

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa couple hopes someone can help them identify the man who broke into their home and stole electronics, jewelry and clothing.

The man kicked in the door around 4:30 Friday afternoon and took about $14,000 worth of stuff.

What he didn't know was he was caught on tape.

The man goes straight for the big TV and gaming systems, and once he pulls the cords out the video shuts down - but he wasn't finished.

He took laptops, iPads, jewelry, shoes and even entire drawers from the couple's dresser and their hamper.

"They took clothes, the dirty clothes hamper. I think they were using it to carry, but they took whatever clothes were in there as well," the victim said.

The couple felt sick and violated, and, at first, angry.

"I even made comments, ‘If I catch him it's not going to be a happy day,’" he said.

When the victim posted his video on nextdoor.com, another neighbor said she had video of the same man, 30 minutes earlier, on her porch, feeling around for a spare key.

"I was like, ‘That is the same guy. Same outfit,’" the victim said.

The victim part of him wants the man identified, caught and prosecuted, but his ministry side wants to see the man get help so he doesn't end up dead breaking into someone's home.

"I know there are people hurting out there, but, at the end of the day, it doesn't justify taking from others," he said.

Now that the shock has worn off, he’s is just thankful they weren't home and nobody was hurt, but he's also being proactive by adding a state-of-the-art security system that includes several cameras, inside and out.

If you know who the guy is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

