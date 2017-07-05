Sand Springs' River City Park Getting $6.2 Million Renovation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sand Springs' River City Park Getting $6.2 Million Renovation

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

There's a big project underway in Sand Springs' River City Park and it's making history.

In just a few months there will be the new grand entrance to River City Parks.

City leaders are hoping the larger sign will make the park visible to people on the highway.

And it's just one of many changes coming to this growing community.

Just about any day of the summer you can find the Cliff family at River City Park.

"They love it! They call it a paradise," said Dannette Cliff of Sand Springs.

And for the Cliffs, this "paradise" is about to get even better.

The park is getting a $6.2 million facelift.

"It's a combination of repairing the old, making it look new again and then also introducing some of those new elements," said Jeff Edwards, project manager.

The project is funded with Vision 2025 money and a $2 million donation from Sand Springs philanthropist Mike Case.

The money pays for new parking lots, soccer and baseball fields, and playgrounds, adding a Grand Lawn for concerts and picnics, upgrading old equipment and even repairing tornado damage 

"In 2015 when the tornado came through Sand Springs it came right through River City Park and unfortunately unplaced about 100 mature trees," Edwards said.

So the city is planting 100 more.

The park project is the largest of its kind in Sand Springs' history.

Parks Director Grant Gerondale says there's a lot of growth happening in Sand Springs and this project is just the icing on the cake.

"It is a great improvement to what it means to live in Sand Springs, the quality of life for families, children, grandparents," Gerondale said.

City leaders are expecting the park to reopen on Sept. 9, but under a new name, The Case Community Park.

