Halliburton Buys Summit ESP Of Tulsa

A Texas corporation is acquiring a Tulsa-based oil company.

Wednesday, Halliburton announced it is buying Summit ESP.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD Pilot Will Kavanagh flew over Summit’s West Tulsa headquarters.

About 500 people work at Summit, making specialized drilling equipment.

Only about half of those jobs are in Tulsa.

Neither Halliburton nor Summit have said if the Tulsa operations will stay here.