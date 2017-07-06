Tulsa Deputies Chase, Arrest Two Found On Footpath Behind County Jail

Deputies arrested two men after a chase across Tulsa early Thursday.

They are identified as 44-year-old Ricky Bailey of Tulsa and 35-year-old Joe Cato of Bristow.

The sheriff's office said the chase started behind the Tulsa County jail in the 300 block of North Denver and ended near I-244 and Mingo.

Captain John Bryant says a deputy was checking on a suspicious vehicle on a footpath behind the jail when it took off with deputies in pursuit.

The chase ended when the car crashed in a ravine, landing upside down and two men inside were taken into custody.

Deputies they found two guns and some drugs in the car.

There was also a woman inside but she said she didn't have anything to do with it.

Both Bailey and Cato were booked into the Tulsa County jail on numerous complaints including eluding, possession of a firearm and drugs.