Tulsa's Brady District To Get New Hotel

TULSA, Oklahoma -

News On 6 has confirmed Tulsa's Brady District is getting a new hotel.  

Promise Hotels - the same group behind the new Hampton Inn by the BOK Center has filed a building permit for a Holiday Inn Express to be built on the corner of Archer and Detroit.

The five story hotel will be built where an old tire factory now stands, just across from ONEOK Field.

It is also just down the street from where the BMX Olympic training facility will most likely go in the old Fintube location on North Lansing.  That training center is expected to bring in 100,000 people every year.

Pete Patel, CEO of Promise hotels, says they will break ground on the 110-room $12-14 million project in the next 60 to 90 days.

