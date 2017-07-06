Tulsa Lawmaker To Seek Oklahoma Insurance Post - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Lawmaker To Seek Oklahoma Insurance Post

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Republican state legislator from Tulsa has filed candidacy paperwork indicating he plans to run for Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner in 2018.

State Representative Glen Mulready filed a Statement of Organization form over the weekend with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

A longtime insurance professional, the 56-year-old Mulready is in his fourth term as a state lawmaker and currently serves as majority floor leader in the House.

Republican Insurance Commissioner John Doak is term-limited and can't run again in 2018.

Mulready is the first candidate to file paperwork to run for the post.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.