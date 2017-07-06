Sailor Killed In USS Fitzgerald Wreck Laid To Rest In Broken Arr - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sailor Killed In USS Fitzgerald Wreck Laid To Rest In Broken Arrow

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Tan Truong Huynh is to be laid to rest in Tulsa Thursday, July 6 in Broken Arrow. The fallen sailor was one of seven killed in June in the USS Fitzgerald crash off the coast of Japan.

Huyn never lived in Oklahoma but his mother and sister relocated to the Tulsa area. They had his body brought to Oklahoma so he could be buried near them. 

The 25-year-old man was born in Vietnam and moved with his family to California and Connecticut. The USS Fitzgerald was his first assignment, according to his obituary.

6/30/2017 Related Story: Body Of Sailor Killed In USS Fitzgerald Crash Arrives In Tulsa

Many veterans, crew mates and grateful citizens have left messages for the sailor's family online. 

View the tribute wall for Tan Truong Huynh

