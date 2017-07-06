Review Leads To 14 More Oklahoma Flu-Related Deaths

The Oklahoma Department of Health has revised its flu deaths numbers for the current 2016-17 season, adding 14 new deaths across the state.

OSDH says the new deaths followed a death certificate review, bringing the total number of deaths to 110.

The department says the 2016-2017 influenza season began on October 2, 2016 and ended on May 20, 2017.

The number had been 96 deaths with 22 of those deaths in Tulsa County. The revised numbers did not change Tulsa County's numbers.

The department says reports will continue until the 2017-18 influenza season begins the first week in October 2017.