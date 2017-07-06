Murder Trial For Former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler Continues

The state called more witnesses in the third murder trial of former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler Thursday morning. Kepler is accused of shooting his daughter's boyfriend Jeremey Lake in August of 2014.

The latest witness was the state's Medical Examiner. She is expected to be the last witness for the prosecution.

On the stand, the ME said she went to the scene the night Jeremey Lake was shot. She testified there was "a lot of blood surrounding the body" and two visible wounds she could see without moving him.

The ME also noted that there was no gun on Lake or anywhere near him.

7/5/2017 Related Story: Victim's Brother Testifies In Shannon Kepler Murder Trial

The defense is expected to begin presenting its case Thursday afternoon.

Shannon Kepler took the stand in his defense at his first two trials, so there's a chance he could be back on the stand Thursday. Those trials ended in hunt juries.