Amnesty Offered For Tulsa County Court Fines

People wanted in Tulsa County for not paying their fines can get amnesty for several days this month.

County officials say "Warrant Independence Day" is underway at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

Now through July 14th, you can avoid jail time by by paying $150 up-front, then setting up a payment plan to pay off the rest.

You can either stop by the Tulsa County Clerk's office in the courthouse or call 918-596-5458 to have the warrants removed.